FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,468,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 712,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 476,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.76 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $985,502.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,004,554. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

