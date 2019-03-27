First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Holdings Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,492,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Holdings Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/first-trust-low-duration-opportunities-etf-lmbs-holdings-lifted-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.