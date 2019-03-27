First Trust Advisors LP Sells 72,459 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSE ADSW opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

