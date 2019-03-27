First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.02 Million in Bilibili Inc – (BILI)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $168,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 242.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 63,291 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc – has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on Bilibili and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

