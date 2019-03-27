First Trust Advisors LP Has $979,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000.

ITM opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0869 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

