First Trust Advisors LP Has $928,000 Stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBPO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of China Biologic Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. China Biologic Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-928000-stake-in-china-biologic-products-holdings-inc-cbpo.html.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.