First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FAM opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

