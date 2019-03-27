First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

CVX stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

