First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $151.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.20 million and the highest is $154.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem reported sales of $135.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $646.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.10 million to $665.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $687.13 million, with estimates ranging from $662.90 million to $722.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. 5,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $92,854.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,347.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

