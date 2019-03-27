First Foundation Advisors Acquires 584 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,946 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $422,262,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,934,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,805.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 605,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 738,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 563,996 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.36.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

