First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 40 Shares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.90 per share, with a total value of $13,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 386,270 shares in the company, valued at $135,155,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $398.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.18 and a 1 year high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.89 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,244,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 37,374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 327,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 327,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

