First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $398.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $355.18 and a 12 month high of $488.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $402.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $419.86 per share, with a total value of $35,268.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $102,025.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 199 shares of company stock worth $78,064. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.