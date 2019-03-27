First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,725,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $270,428,000 after purchasing an additional 132,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,368,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $869,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $8,104,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,071 shares of company stock valued at $24,689,161 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $198.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

