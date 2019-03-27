First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (SPTL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-has-3-72-million-holdings-in-spdr-s-tr-bloomberg-barclays-sptl.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.