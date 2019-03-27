Financial Survey: Uxin (UXIN) & Its Rivals

Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Uxin to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Uxin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Uxin
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Uxin Competitors
|1042
|4580
|8258
|359
|2.56
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Uxin and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Uxin
|$483.08 million
|-$221.84 million
|-1.09
|Uxin Competitors
|$2.75 billion
|$435.06 million
|12.12
Uxin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Uxin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Uxin
|-46.77%
|N/A
|-43.39%
|Uxin Competitors
|3.24%
|2.91%
|2.04%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
39.5% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Uxin rivals beat Uxin on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.
