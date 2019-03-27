Financial Survey: Uxin (UXIN) & Its Rivals

Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Uxin to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Uxin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 3 0 2.75 Uxin Competitors 1042 4580 8258 359 2.56

Uxin currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.01%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uxin and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million -$221.84 million -1.09 Uxin Competitors $2.75 billion $435.06 million 12.12

Uxin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -46.77% N/A -43.39% Uxin Competitors 3.24% 2.91% 2.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uxin rivals beat Uxin on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

