Financial Survey: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) vs. LivaNova (LIVN)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $6.90 million 14.40 -$35.09 million ($0.52) -1.54 LivaNova $1.11 billion 4.29 -$189.40 million $3.17 31.02

Second Sight Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. Second Sight Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -508.90% -809.08% -299.05% LivaNova -17.11% 9.64% 6.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 LivaNova 0 2 3 0 2.60

Second Sight Medical Products presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. LivaNova has a consensus target price of $128.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than LivaNova.

Volatility and Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivaNova beats Second Sight Medical Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. It focuses on developing new technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company is developing the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, or forms of cancer and trauma. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System, an FDA and CE Mark approved device for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California with an additional office in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. The company's product portfolio also includes various strategic portfolio initiatives, such as transcatheter mitral valve replacement, an implant device for the treatment of mitral regurgitation through the replacement of native mitral valve; VITARIA to treat heart failure through VNS; and ANTHEM-HFpEF to study autonomic regulation therapy in patients experiencing symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, as well as treatment resistant depression. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

