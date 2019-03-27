Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 431,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 2.1% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

