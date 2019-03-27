Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.37% of Financial Institutions worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 604,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,437. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

FISI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

