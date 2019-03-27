Financial Contrast: Kohl’s (KSS) and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN (ELPQF)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 3.95% 16.97% 7.07% LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN does not pay a dividend. Kohl’s pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kohl’s has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kohl’s and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $20.23 billion 0.56 $801.00 million $5.60 12.30 LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kohl’s and LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 1 10 8 0 2.37 LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kohl’s currently has a consensus target price of $75.56, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%.

Summary

Kohl’s beats LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Planet Fitness, Inc. to open Planet Fitness stores. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household articles; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 131 department stores, including 90 under the name of Liverpool and 41 under the name Fábricas de Francia; 121 specialized boutiques; and 124 stores under the name Suburbia. The company is also involved in the operation of liverpool.com.mx, a Website. In addition, it holds an interest in and leases 27 shopping malls under the name Galerías; and provides credit cards under the Liverpool and Fábricas de Francia names. El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V. as founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

