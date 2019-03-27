Financial Analysis: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) & Mylan (MYL)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mylan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $51.49 million 68.19 -$197.61 million ($7.39) -9.27 Mylan $11.43 billion 1.27 $352.50 million $4.58 6.15

Mylan has higher revenue and earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mylan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mylan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -383.75% -35.26% -30.62% Mylan 3.08% 19.06% 7.03%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mylan has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Mylan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Mylan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mylan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 4 13 0 2.76 Mylan 0 5 15 0 2.75

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $77.76, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Mylan has a consensus target price of $40.78, indicating a potential upside of 44.70%. Given Mylan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mylan is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Mylan beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; anti-retroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology, oncology, and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. Further, it markets OTC products, including Cold-EEZE, Midnite, and Vivarin. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, and government entities; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. Mylan N.V. has collaboration and license agreements with Pfizer Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Inc., and Biocon Ltd. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.