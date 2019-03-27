Financial Analysis: Salon Media Group (SLNM) vs. Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Salon Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor -7.96% N/A -4.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salon Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.66 -$9.57 million N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $2.72 billion 0.72 -$218.24 million ($0.58) -9.21

Salon Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Volatility and Risk

Salon Media Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Salon Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves the business service, retail, healthcare and medical, media, restaurant, entertainment, telecommunications, Internet and e-commerce, and food and food product industries. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated approximately 570,000 advertising displays. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

