Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $44,000 Position in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 11,583.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009,030 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 761.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,010,801 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,465 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 148.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 843,945 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 504,787 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 388,407 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $52,932,000 after buying an additional 250,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $183.54. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

