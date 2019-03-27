Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $272,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

