Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 37,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FE opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

