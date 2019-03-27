Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $23.15 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,642 shares of company stock worth $966,833. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

