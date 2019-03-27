Ferroglobe (GSM) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 503,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,216,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Ferroglobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ferroglobe (GSM) Trading Down 5.2%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/ferroglobe-gsm-trading-down-5-2.html.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.