Ferguson (FERGY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

