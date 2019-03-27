Ferguson (FERG) Cut to Add at Numis Securities

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FERG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,750 ($88.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,051.42 ($79.07).

LON:FERG traded up GBX 79 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,879 ($63.75). 883,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,688.50 ($61.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

In related news, insider John W. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,337 ($69.74), for a total transaction of £777,067.20 ($1,015,375.93).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

