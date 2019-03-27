Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.30

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.02).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

