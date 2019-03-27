FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Lowered by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,859,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.45.

NYSE FDX opened at $175.15 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

