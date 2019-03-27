Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Position Decreased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,509,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,884,000 after purchasing an additional 323,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 27.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 56,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,492,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.07. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

