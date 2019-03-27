Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holdings Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $137.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

