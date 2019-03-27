Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $137.32 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $137.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $235.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

