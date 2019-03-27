FB Financial Corp (FBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,128. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $954.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.91.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). FB Financial had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 2,933 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,985.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 220,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

