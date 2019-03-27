FactSet Research Systems (FDS) PT Raised to $214.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $214.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

FDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

NYSE FDS traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,524. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $246.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 62.54%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $513,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,725.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,748. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,377,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,086,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,570,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

