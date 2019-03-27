Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $83,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of EXPD opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $685,452.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $151,096.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

