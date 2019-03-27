eXp World (EXPI) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

eXp World (NASDAQ: EXPI) is one of 13 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare eXp World to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eXp World and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $500.15 million -$22.43 million -27.33 eXp World Competitors $3.42 billion $170.42 million 4.62

eXp World’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than eXp World. eXp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for eXp World and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00 eXp World Competitors 81 293 368 18 2.43

eXp World presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.62%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 26.23%. Given eXp World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World -4.48% -120.59% -52.49% eXp World Competitors 4.47% 7.83% 0.09%

Risk and Volatility

eXp World has a beta of 5.19, indicating that its stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eXp World rivals beat eXp World on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

