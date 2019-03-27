Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,381,024 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

