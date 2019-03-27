Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.

SIRI stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $344,003.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,445,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,857,892.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,134 shares of company stock worth $4,245,516. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

