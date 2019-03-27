Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.40.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,005.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $567.64 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.57 and a 52 week high of $581.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/executive-wealth-management-llc-acquires-new-position-in-intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg.html.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.