Evonik Industries (EVK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Macquarie set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.02 ($36.07).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €23.95 ($27.85) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

