Everbridge (EVBG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVBG. Stephens started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Everbridge to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.77.

EVBG opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $375,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 816 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $43,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,117 shares of company stock valued at $30,076,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

