Eventbrite Inc (EB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

EB stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 685,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $14,275,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Eventbrite by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Eventbrite by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.