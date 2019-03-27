Etsy Inc (ETSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. Etsy has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Etsy’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,046,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,050 shares of company stock worth $8,761,823. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.