Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (ETHO)

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSEARCA:ETHO remained flat at $$36.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

