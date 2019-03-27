Ethereum Lite Price Tops $0.0913 (ELITE)

Ethereum Lite (CURRENCY:ELITE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Ethereum Lite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00002352 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Lite has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Lite has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $54.00 worth of Ethereum Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Lite alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $735.22 or 0.18175071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060380 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001302 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Ethereum Lite

Ethereum Lite (ELITE) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. Ethereum Lite’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Lite’s official website is www.ethereumlite.org . Ethereum Lite’s official Twitter account is @ethereumlite

Ethereum Lite Token Trading

Ethereum Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.