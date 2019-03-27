Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays raised Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESL opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. Esterline Technologies has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $484.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,071,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,578,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,011,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.