Espers Trading 28.2% Higher This Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Espers has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $243.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Espers has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.02297602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00476366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023470 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013869 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039175 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Espers’ official website is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

