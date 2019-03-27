ERn Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 250,948 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

