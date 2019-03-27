ERn Financial LLC Invests $190,000 in Arconic Inc (ARNC) Stock

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Arconic by 1,764.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,173,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,395 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

In other news, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

